Stay fit with Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells for $251 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is offering the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $251.16 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $299 regular price, which it still fetches at Walmart, and is around the normal sale price these days. For comparison, we have seen it drop to $200 and $220 this year, though it has been in limited sales. This is the lowest we’ve tracked in the past few months. If you’re wanting to stay fit going into the fall and winter, this is a great way to do it. Each dumbbell adjusts in from 5 to 52.5 pounds, giving you the exact weight you need to work out. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need the Bowflex namesake or the ability to go from 5 to 52.5 pounds, then check out the AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands which is $28.50 shipped. You’ll get a pair of 2, 3, and 5 pound dumbbells in this set, plus the stand to store them on. This is great for someone who’s just starting out.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells:

Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds

Combines 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system

Two year warranty on weight plates and parts

