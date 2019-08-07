Learn to stream with Elgato’s Game Capture 4K60 Pro at $250 (Reg. $400, new low)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro for $249.99 shipped. This is down from its $400 list price at retailers like Best Buy, $330 going rate at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro goes inside of your computer, enabling you to record and stream the highest-quality content possible. Capturing up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS, you’ll be streaming like a pro in no time flat. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need 4K capabilities, the Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S is $150 shipped and gets the job done just the same. You’ll enjoy 1080p capturing and streaming, plus the portability to use it anywhere (without having to install it inside of your computer).

Regardless of which capture card you get, another must is the Elgato Cam Link for $80 shipped. This enables you to bring your camera’s HDMI feed into your computer. With Elgato’s software, you’ll be able to use a green screen to chroma key your background out, making your stream even better.

Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro features:

Ultra quality: capture your gameplay in immaculate 4K resolution at 60 FPS

Instant Gameview: power your workflow with superior low latency technology

Dedicated software: record with ease and export to your favorite editing app

Supported Resolution- Up to 2160p60

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!