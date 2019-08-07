Track blood pressure readings with Etekcity’s $26 Upper Arm Monitor (Save 30%)

Etekcity via Amazon offers its Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for $25.99 shipped when applying code B24HUJQR at checkout. Normally selling for $37, it just just dropped to $27. Today’s offer now brings it down an extra $1 and to a new all-time low. Featuring an LED display, you’ll be able to easily read recorded measurements. It can store 90 logged results for two different uses and has a re-sizable arm band that fits just about anyone. It also sports a USB-C port for charging the built-in battery. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Save even more and opt for this alternative blood pressure monitor at $20. While you’ll be ditching the more well known Etekcity branding and accuracy, this option is more affordable and even comes with a 4.2/5 star rating to boot.
Etekcity Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor features:
- The blood pressure monitor uses a Li-ion battery that can be recharged with a USB Type-C cable, so you don’t have to rummage through your drawers for extra batteries
- Read your blood pressure results with the large LED display that give you clear results that are easy to read; Use the speaker function to hear your blood pressure results read out loud
- The blood pressure monitor has an irregular heartbeat indicator and a WHO indicator. It also allows 2 different users to store up to 90 results each
- Use the conveniently sized cuff (8.6-16.5 in / 22-42 cm) that is capable of fitting any arm
