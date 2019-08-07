Track blood pressure readings with Etekcity’s $26 Upper Arm Monitor (Save 30%)

- Aug. 7th 2019 4:50 pm ET

0

Etekcity via Amazon offers its Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for $25.99 shipped when applying code B24HUJQR at checkout. Normally selling for $37, it just just dropped to $27. Today’s offer now brings it down an extra $1 and to a new all-time low. Featuring an LED display, you’ll be able to easily read recorded measurements. It can store 90 logged results for two different uses and has a re-sizable arm band that fits just about anyone. It also sports a USB-C port for charging the built-in battery. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save even more and opt for this alternative blood pressure monitor at $20. While you’ll be ditching the more well known Etekcity branding and accuracy, this option is more affordable and even comes with a 4.2/5 star rating to boot.

Etekcity Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor features:

  • The blood pressure monitor uses a Li-ion battery that can be recharged with a USB Type-C cable, so you don’t have to rummage through your drawers for extra batteries
  • Read your blood pressure results with the large LED display that give you clear results that are easy to read; Use the speaker function to hear your blood pressure results read out loud
  • The blood pressure monitor has an irregular heartbeat indicator and a WHO indicator. It also allows 2 different users to store up to 90 results each
  • Use the conveniently sized cuff (8.6-16.5 in / 22-42 cm) that is capable of fitting any arm

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Etekcity

Etekcity

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go