Track blood pressure readings with Etekcity’s $26 Upper Arm Monitor (Save 30%)

Etekcity via Amazon offers its Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for $25.99 shipped when applying code B24HUJQR at checkout. Normally selling for $37, it just just dropped to $27. Today’s offer now brings it down an extra $1 and to a new all-time low. Featuring an LED display, you’ll be able to easily read recorded measurements. It can store 90 logged results for two different uses and has a re-sizable arm band that fits just about anyone. It also sports a USB-C port for charging the built-in battery. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save even more and opt for this alternative blood pressure monitor at $20. While you’ll be ditching the more well known Etekcity branding and accuracy, this option is more affordable and even comes with a 4.2/5 star rating to boot.

Etekcity Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor features:

The blood pressure monitor uses a Li-ion battery that can be recharged with a USB Type-C cable, so you don’t have to rummage through your drawers for extra batteries

Read your blood pressure results with the large LED display that give you clear results that are easy to read; Use the speaker function to hear your blood pressure results read out loud

The blood pressure monitor has an irregular heartbeat indicator and a WHO indicator. It also allows 2 different users to store up to 90 results each

Use the conveniently sized cuff (8.6-16.5 in / 22-42 cm) that is capable of fitting any arm

