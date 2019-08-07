Keep your feline friends off the furniture with this $46 cat tree condo

Amazon offers the Go Pet Club 47.5-inch Cat Tree Condo in Brown for $45.77 shipped. It goes for $70 at Overstock. Amazon has other colors in stock from $51; today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked there. Keep the cats off your furniture by bringing home one of these multi-level kitty condos. It’s made of faux fur and sisal rope. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another way to keep kitty’s claws off the furniture for much less is with the Catit Style Scratcher at $6. This corrugated surface contains catnip to lure — and then subsequently relax — your feline friend.

Go Pet Club Cat Tree Condo:

This 47” cat tree features a condo and multiple elevated platforms. It is made from highly durable compressed wood, wrapped with Faux Fur finish. Multiple scratching posts are covered by natural sisal ropes which is perfect for your cats to scratch, climb, play and become active. Hanging toys and ladder are also included for more excitement. Easy to assemble with included tools and instructions.

