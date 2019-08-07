Deck out your gaming kit with HyperX’s $100 Alloy Elite Keyboard (Save $40)

Amazon is currently discounting the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to $99.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $140, today’s offer saves you 28% and brings the price down to match our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll find it at Best Buy for $10 more. HyperX’s Ally Elite headlines the company’s lineup of gaming keyboards with dynamic RGB lighting effects, a steel frame, media playback controls and so much more. Based around CHERRY MX key switches, you’ll enjoy a tactile typing experience. Plus to make longer gaming sessions more comfortable, you’ll find a detachable wrist rest with soft-touch coating. With over 260 PC gamers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

HyperX Alloy Elite Gaming Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB is a full-featured RGB keyboard that has as much stunning style as it has substance. Customize your keyboard or individual keys with RGB lighting which is simply set up using the HyperX NGenuity software. The solid steel frame helps ensure you’ll have sturdy, stable controls in the midst of the most frantic action, while the Game Mode, N-Key Rollover, and anti-ghosting functions keep all your keypresses on point.

