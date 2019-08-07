Incase’s Novi Travel Rollers pair minimalism and durability, priced from $64

Incase is offering its Novi 4-Wheel Hubless Travel Roller 31 for $63.74 shipped when coupon code INCS15AFF has been applied during checkout. That’s up to $196 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. Unlike many other luggage options, Incase Novi stands out by simply embracing minimalism. The simple exterior is comprised of “Class-A Makrolon Polycarbonate” yielding an “ultra-lightweight and highly durable” piece of luggage. Four wheels along the bottom allow you to easily navigate through parking lots, airports, and more. Ratings are still rolling in, but Incase is a reputable brand. Head below to find more options on sale and be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the best price.

More Incase luggage on sale:

If you can get by with something a bit smaller, check out the AmazonBasics 20-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage for $50. It sports a hard shell that is scratch-resistant, helping it look its best for loads of travels to come.

Incase Novi 4-Wheel Hubless Travel Roller 31 features:

LONG-LASTING DURABILITY: Constructed with a Class-A Makrolon Polycarbonate shell, making it ultra-lightweight and highly durable against wear and tear.

SPACIOUS, ORGANIZED STORAGE: Comes equipped with a spacious main compartment optimized for organization, interior mesh pockets, and a stylish jacquard polyester liner. Includes a laundry bag for added convenience while traveling and protective nylon covering for an extra layer of protection.

TRAVEL WITH EASE: Features four removable smooth-glide wheels with the ability to spin 360-degrees. TSA-approved lock allows for you to lock the zippers into place and secure your belongings to ease your mind while en route.

