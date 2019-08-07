Stick JOBY’s $14.50 GorillaPod Magnetic Tripod just about anywhere (22% off)

Amazon offers the JOBY GorillaPod Magnetic Lightweight Tripod for $14.37 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $18.50 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 22% dsocunt and marks a new Amazon all-time. Headlined by flexible magnetic legs, you’ll be able to stick JOBY’s GorillaPod practically anywhere. This is a must-have for mobile photography, whether you’re snapping pictures on your iPhone, GoPro or other camera. Note: shipping is delayed a few days, though you can still lock in the discounted price now. With over 360 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 80% of them.

If you’re just looking for a more basic upgrade to your bag, the AmazonBasics Lightweight Mini Tripod at $6 will have to taking more stable photos as well. You’ll lose out on the flexible legs and magnetic capabilities, but it’s a nice option for more budget-conscious shoppers.

JOBY GorillaPod Magnetic Lightweight Tripod features:

The Joby Gorillapod Magnetic provides a reliable and flexible support for lightweight compact cameras and mini camcorders weighing up to 11.5 oz (325 g). This tabletop tripod (only 5.9″, 15cm tall) has strong magnetic feet which allow attachment to magnetic surfaces such as door hinges and metal poles. These feet support incredibly flexible legs made up of more than two dozen leg joints that can bend and rotate a full 360° and wrap around a wide variety of supports so you can support your camera in a wide variety of situations.

