Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 35% off select leather bags and purses from $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ESTALON (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its leather bags and purses at up to 35% off. Receive free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. A standout from this sale is the Leather Crossbody Purse for $26.39. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year; regularly it’s priced at $37. This bag is perfect for date night or anytime you want to keep handsfree. It also has multiple zippered compartments for storage and it’s versatile to wear with an array of casual looks. This style also comes with an adjustable strap for comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 450 reviews.

Another stylish option is the Premium Polished Leather Crossover Bag for $28.79. Regularly priced at $36, that’s an Amazon all-time low. The crossbody is spacious and can easily fit your phone and essentials. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 120 reviews from happy Amazon customers. Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box here, with deals from $18.

Leather Crossbody Purse features:

Crafted from 100% oil-rich genuine leather, our brown crossbody bag for women lends vintage charm to your wardrobe.

This handcrafted women’s purse has 3 exterior zip compartments, 1 interior zip compartment, a fully lined bill compartment, and a mobile holder to carry your belongings. Our handbag measures 9.5 x 9 x 2 inches and comes with high-quality fittings of a strap buckle and YKK zippers that lend a sleek, modern aesthetic.

The crossbody bag is handmade by professional artisans for a gorgeous, timeless and durable masterpiece

The casual-cool over the shoulder appeal of this vintage purse brings a stylish flair to any look, and adds subtle panache to a girl’s wardrobe.

