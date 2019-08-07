Upgrade to Logitech’s 7.1-Ch. wireless gaming headset for $100 (Reg. $130+)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset with LIGHTSYNC for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally selling for $170 at Best Buy, Amazon has it down to $130 right now and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. This headset is part of Logitech’s recently-released LIGHTSYNC headsets, offering 7.1 channels of surround sound audio, RGB illumination, and other great features. Plus, the wireless feature means you won’t get tangled in any cords (or accidentally pull the plug out) while playing, giving you interruption-free audio. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind a cable, then the Logitech G432 DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound Wired Gaming Headset is under $50 shipped at Amazon. you’ll still get Logitech’s fantastic quality audio, great microphone, and comfortable build but in a much more budget-friendly package.

Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

The most advanced wireless gaming headset yet from Logitech G. 2.4 GHz wireless delivers premium Sound, complete freedom and a clean Set up without wires. Default lighting- 8 hours. No lighting-12 hours

Large 50mm Pro-G drivers lets you hear more of the game environment in greater detail

Lightsync RGB game-driven lighting, EQ settings and more can be customized through downloadable Logitech G hub software. Requirements – Windows 7 or later, macOS 10.11 or later, Chrome OSTM, USB port, Internet access for G HUB (optional)

Advanced DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround Sound fully immerses you in both subtle and explosive Parts of a precise positional 3D soundscape

Enhanced 6 mm mic+ provides new levels of comms clarity

