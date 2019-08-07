Moleskine/Rocketbook notebooks up to 50% off: Smart, reusable, more from $10

- Aug. 7th 2019 11:12 am ET

From $10
0

Amazon is now offering the Moleskine Classic Notebook (Hard Cover, 5 x 8.25-inches) for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Moleskine Daily Deal event. Regularly as much as $20 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $15.50 at Amazon and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. These are ideal for diaries, quick sketches or anything else a compact notebook would come in handy for. Features include a an elastic closure band, inner storage folders, a leather-like hard cover, ivory paper pages and more. Rated 4+ stars from over nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. However, we have plethora of notebook deals including smart options from Rocketbook and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Notebook Deals:

One thing to keep in mind are the AmazonBasics notebooks. The sort of vintage style leather-like bound options, similar to the Moleskines, go for just under $10 a pop and carry solid ratings. But you could also save some cash with the less fancy 15-page Wirebound options at $13.50 for a 3-pack (or about $4.50 per notebook).

Moleskine Classic Notebook:

Moleskine classic notebooks are perfect notebooks for writing journals, a daily diary, or note taking in college classes or meetings. Moleskine notebooks are beloved by travelers & bullet journalists for their slim design.  Hold writing projects & notes in your Moleskine notebook with an elastic closure band & inner storage folders. Leather-like classic Moleskine cover & thick, ivory paper pages are perfect for writing with fountain pens.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Moleskine Rocketbook

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard