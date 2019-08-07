Moleskine/Rocketbook notebooks up to 50% off: Smart, reusable, more from $10

Amazon is now offering the Moleskine Classic Notebook (Hard Cover, 5 x 8.25-inches) for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Moleskine Daily Deal event. Regularly as much as $20 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $15.50 at Amazon and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. These are ideal for diaries, quick sketches or anything else a compact notebook would come in handy for. Features include a an elastic closure band, inner storage folders, a leather-like hard cover, ivory paper pages and more. Rated 4+ stars from over nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. However, we have plethora of notebook deals including smart options from Rocketbook and more.
More Notebook Deals:
- Moleskine Large Classic Notebook $14 (Reg. $17)
- Moleskine Click Ballpoint Pen $9 (Reg. $15)
- Or Black/silver for $9 on Amazon
- Moleskine Game of Thrones Ruled Notebook $15 (Reg. $25)
- Plus more Moleskine deals right here…
- Rocketbook Reusable Smart Notebooks $45 (Reg. $60)
- 2-Pack with 5 Pilot FriXion Pens
- Rocketbook Executive Smart Notebook Bundle $45 (Reg. $60+)
- 2-Pack (1 Exec and 1 Mini notebook) plus 3 pens
- Plus more Rocketbook deals right here..
One thing to keep in mind are the AmazonBasics notebooks. The sort of vintage style leather-like bound options, similar to the Moleskines, go for just under $10 a pop and carry solid ratings. But you could also save some cash with the less fancy 15-page Wirebound options at $13.50 for a 3-pack (or about $4.50 per notebook).
Moleskine Classic Notebook:
Moleskine classic notebooks are perfect notebooks for writing journals, a daily diary, or note taking in college classes or meetings. Moleskine notebooks are beloved by travelers & bullet journalists for their slim design. Hold writing projects & notes in your Moleskine notebook with an elastic closure band & inner storage folders. Leather-like classic Moleskine cover & thick, ivory paper pages are perfect for writing with fountain pens.
