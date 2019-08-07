Secure 4 years of Motor Trend Magazine for just $12 shipped today (Reg. $40)

DiscountMags is now offering 4 years of Motor Trend magazine for just $12 shipped using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Just be sure to choose the 4-year option on the listing page. Outside of extremely rare Black Friday/holiday offers or bundles where you need to purchase 3+ magazines at once, this is about as low as this one gets. It is matching our previous mention and well under the next best prices. Today’s deal is $24 below Motor Trend direct and $28 under Amazon. Head below for more details.

As usual, there is no auto-renewals or shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a different address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. And this deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew while the price is right.

More on Motor Trend:

Motor Trend magazine provides you with an in-depth look into the makes and models of cars. With detailed articles about up and coming car models and their features as well as reviews on models that are currently on the market, this publication has what every car enthusiast needs. Order your Motor Trend magazine subscription today!

