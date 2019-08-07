The OGIO Bandit Backpack carries an iPad, MacBook, more at $63 (Save $20+)

Amazon is offering the OGIO Bandit 17-inch Laptop Backpack for $62.99 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With room for MacBooks up to 17 inches in size, this option will keep you prepared for Apple’s rumored upgrade. It also has padded pockets for a camera, iPad, and more. The shoulder straps are padded with foam for an increased level of comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re willing to give up some space, Cocoon’s 15-inch Backpack is $52 and delivers a slim, yet capable form-factor. I’ve owned this backpack for several years now and it’s built-in GRID-IT organization has kept me from considering any sort of switch away from it.

OGIO Bandit 17-inch Laptop Backpack features:

Dedicated fleece lined top loading laptop compartment fits most 17″ laptops

Padded iPad/tablet/e-reader pocket

HUB (Hybrid Unibody Backpanel) for ultimate comfort

Padded mouse/digital camera pocket

Increased shoulder strap foam padding creates Sweet Spot comfort zone

