This RCA Mini Fridge will keep beverages cool and nearby for $90 (Save $45)

Walmart is offering the RCA 4.5-Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge for $90.30 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. With room for a 2-liter and other tall bottles, this mini fridge is a great way to keep your favorite beverages cool and easy to access. Its door is reversible, allowing you to choose which way it will swing open. A small freezer compartment is along the top, providing a way have ice cubes always ready to go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d just like to store a few snacks and beverages, check out Koolatron’s Portable Mini Cooler for $41. It swaps out the vanilla look of the RCA above for a vibrant red color paired with Coca-Cola branding.

RCA 4.5-Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge features:

Adjustable thermostat lets you choose the right temperature for your food

Three full-width, adjustable shelves offer easy access

Can dispenser storage bins make it easy to access soda and juice cans

Ice cube tray freezer compartment offers compact freezer space

Reversible door accommodates right- or left-handed use

