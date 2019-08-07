This RCA Mini Fridge will keep beverages cool and nearby for $90 (Save $45)

Walmart is offering the RCA 4.5-Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge for $90.30 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. With room for a 2-liter and other tall bottles, this mini fridge is a great way to keep your favorite beverages cool and easy to access. Its door is reversible, allowing you to choose which way it will swing open. A small freezer compartment is along the top, providing a way have ice cubes always ready to go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
If you’d just like to store a few snacks and beverages, check out Koolatron’s Portable Mini Cooler for $41. It swaps out the vanilla look of the RCA above for a vibrant red color paired with Coca-Cola branding.
RCA 4.5-Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge features:
- Adjustable thermostat lets you choose the right temperature for your food
- Three full-width, adjustable shelves offer easy access
- Can dispenser storage bins make it easy to access soda and juice cans
- Ice cube tray freezer compartment offers compact freezer space
- Reversible door accommodates right- or left-handed use
