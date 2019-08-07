Let Roborock’s Smart E20 Robotic Vacuum handle the cleaning at $240 ($60 off)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $239.99 shipped when applying code ROBOROCKE2 at checkout. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Roborock’s robotic vacuum sports a 100-minute runtime and leverages an 1800Pa suction system for efficient cleaning. Alongside the ability to sweep up messes, the E20 can also mop hardwood or tile floors and more. Plus, it works with Alexa and can even integrate with your smart home. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 340 customers. Hit the jump for additional details.

Even though it’s at an all-time low, there are still some ways you can pocket even more savings compared to today’s deal. The best-selling Anker eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum is down to just $213 when you clip the on-page coupon. At $35 less, the main feature you’re giving up is smartphone control. But if you can live with that, then this is a solid budget-conscious buy.

Roborock E20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner features:

Fast cleaning, no random bumping. A dual-gyro system, and motion tracking sensors create a high-efficiency cleaning path for every room. Thirteen onboard sensors provide drop avoidance, anti-collision, trap prevention, self-charging and resumption. Choose to just vacuum, or vacuum and mop your home at the same time for a complete clean. Water is sucked naturally into the mop as it cleans, eliminating puddling.

