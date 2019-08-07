Samsung’s compact 128GB FIT Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive is down to $20.50 shipped

- Aug. 7th 2019 4:53 pm ET

0

Today only, Newegg is offering the Samsung 128GB FIT Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $20.49 shipped when the code 85QWTY8 is used at checkout. This is down from its $30 list price, $25 sale price at B&H, and $22 going rate at Amazon, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This flash drive uses USB 3.1 technology, enabling read and write speeds of up to 300MB/s. This means your photos, videos, and documents will transfer at lightning speed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch high-speed data transfers and opt for less storage to save some cash. The SanDisk 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is under $8 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll still enjoy being able to keep your files with you anywhere, but this drive sports a slightly bigger build so it’ll take up a bit more room in your pocket.

Samsung FIT Plus features:

  • Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 300MB/s
  • Exceptionally compact USB flash drive for an unnoticeable, seamless fit, designed with a key ring to prevent loss
  • Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files
  • Safeguard your data backed by a 5-year limited warranty (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof)
  • USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)

