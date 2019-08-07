Upgrade your Mac with SanDisk’s PLUS 480GB Internal SSD at $50 (Reg. up to $65)

Amazon offers the SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB Internal Solid State Drive for $49.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Typically selling for $60, that’s good for a $10 discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, you’ll find it for $65 at Best Buy right now. SanDisk’s hard drive is an ideal way to upgrade your aging Mac or PC. It features up to 535 MB/s transfer speeds, making for quick boot times and snappy file transfers. Another perk is that this drive is is backed by a three-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

If you’ll be swapping HP’s SSD for a hard drive in your machine, then be sure to grab StarTech’s best-selling USB 3.0 to SATA Cable at $10. This has been my go-to option for nearly a year now and Amazon shoppers seem equally impressed, with over 5,200 of them having left a 4.5/5 star rating. This will allow you to pull data off the old hard drive, or even use it to expand your storage pull after completing the upgrade to your SSD.

SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB Internal SSD features:

Experience increased start-up, program response and shutdown speeds with this SanDisk SSD Plus hard drive. It has 480GB of flash memory, so it handles data much faster than standard hard drives. This versatile SanDisk SSD Plus hard drive has data transfer rates of up to 6 Gbps for fast loading.

