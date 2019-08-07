SOG gear up to 60% off with deals from $19: knives, multi tools, more

For today only, Woot is offering at least 60% off a range of highly-rated SOG knives and gear with prices starting from $19. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout is the SOG Flashback Assisted Folding Knife for $28.99. This knife usually sells for between $50 and $70 at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. Walmart’s best listings have similar models starting at $70 right now. Along with assisted blade opening and safety locking, features include a 3.5-inch steel tanto shaped blade, a stainless steel/glass-reinforced nylon handle, an included reversible bayonet pocket clip and a lifetime SOG warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

More SOG Knife/Multi-Tool Deals:

If the SOG gear is still a little bit too hardcore for your casual needs, the affordable Kershaw options are worth a look. Something like the Kershaw PT-2 Compact Keychain Tool for $9 Prime shipped is a great alternative that provides a practical tool set without feeling like you have a giant knife in your pocket.

SOG Flashback Assisted Folding Knife:

The Flashback has the distinction of being the fastest assisted opening blade available – also includes locking safety and reversible pocket clip, an ideal knife for everyday carry. Like many other SOG folders, the Flashback features a strong piston lock system, double thumb studs for ambidextrous one-handed opening, and reversible low-carry pocket clip which make it great for EDC.

