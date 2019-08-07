Enhance movie night with $82 off Sony’s 2.1-Ch. 320W Soundbar System at $198

Amazon offers the Sony HT-S350 2.1-Channel 320W Bluetooth Soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $198 shipped. It’s the same price at B&H and Walmart, as well as $2 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $280, that’s good for a 29% discount and returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low. Leaving the gate with 320W of power, the Sony’s Soundbar system can pump out room-filling sound with ease. Thanks to the company’s S-force Pro front Surround capabilities, this model “creates a wide sound stage for cinematic audio.” HDMI connectivity is included alongside Bluetooth. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 175 customers.

Those who don’t need the 320W of power can also take 25% off Samsung’s 2.1-Channel 200W Soundbar at a 2019 low of $150.

Want to save a little bit more? Then the AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar with subwoofer at $100 has you covered. Amazon’s in-house model isn’t as feature rich as Sony’s option, but it’s definitely a notable budget-conscious purchase.

Sony 2.1-Channel 320W Soundbar System features:

Get enhanced audio quality for your favorite TV shows and movies with the Sony HT-S350 320W 2.1-Channel Soundbar System. It outputs up to 320W to deliver more powerful audio than can be found in typical flat-panel display speakers. The soundbar features an optical audio and an HDMI ARC port to connect to your display. ARC compatibility brings display-based sound, such as that from built-in apps like Netflix or YouTube, directly into the soundbar. The HT-S350 also features Bluetooth for pairing with your compatible smart device or display and wirelessly streaming your audio content. It includes an optical cable for instant connectivity.

