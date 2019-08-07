TOMS cuts 30% off all sandals and wedges for men and women, today only

Today only, save 30% off TOMS wedges and sandals with code SAVE30 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $59 or more. The women’s Desert Taupe Poppy Sandals are very stylish and on-trend. These sandals were originally priced at $90; however, during the sale you can find them for $63. This style has a block heel, which will help make walking easier. Plus, they’re versatile to wear with jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts and more. They come in three color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Black Grossgain Webbing Sandal $45 (Orig. $65)
- Toffee Carilo Flip Flops $20 (Orig. $40)
- Navy Synthetic Nubuck Sandal $52 (Orig. $75)
- Forged Iron Space Dye Flip Flops $28 (Orig. $40)
- Navy Crossgrain Webbing Sandal $45 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Desert Taupe Poppy Sandals $63 (Orig. $90)
- Desert Taupe Monica Wedges $63 (Orig. $90)
- Black Suede Mariposa Sandals $63 (Orig. $90)
- Taupe Grey Perforated Grenda Sandal $77 (Orig. $110)
- Honey Leather Poppy Sandal $70 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!