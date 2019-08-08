Grow your own herbs + veggies w/ the AeroGarden Harvest 360: $75 (Reg. $100+)

Woot via Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest 360 for $74.99 shipped. This is down from its $150 going rate at Home Depot, $105 sale price at AeroGarden direct, and $95 price at Amazon. For comparison, our last mention was $70 back in April and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you love the taste of fresh herbs or veggies, then an AeroGarden is a must for you. You’ll be able to grow up to six plants at a time reaching up to 12-inches tall, giving you your very own garden without having to go outside. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

A great addition to your new AeroGarden would be the Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit for $13 Prime shipped. This will let you grow just about anything you’d want, as long as you provide the seeds. This really expands your AeroGarden’s capabilities beyond what’s included with your purchase, allowing you to enjoy whatever fruit, veggie, or space you want.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

The AeroGarden Harvest 360 and AerGarden Harvest Elite 360 are simple, beautifully designed gardens, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the 360 series will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the 360 series has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life. With just a little counter space, the included non-GMO seed pod kit, and your own creativity, you’ll be enjoying the delicious taste that only comes from homegrown herbs and veggies in no time.

