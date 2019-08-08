Save $100 on the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine at $400

Crate & Barrel offers the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine for $399.95 shipped. Also this price at Williams-Sonoma while Bed Bath & Beyond charges pennies more. It’s on sale for $404.50 at Amazon. Beyond that, you’d be paying $500 at retailers like Best Buy and Overstock. Features include auto microfoam milk texturing for your latte art creations, digital temperature control, and a fast 3-second heat-up time. Your local coffee shop barista will be jealous. Rated 4/5 stars at Amazon.

Save some cash when opting for the Breville Duo-Temp Pro Espresso Machine at $325 shipped. Unlike the Bambino Plus, this has dial controls as opposed to buttons. It also provides a more hands-on barista-like experience.

If you can do without the fancy features and sleek stainless steel build, take a look at the Hamilton Beach 12-cup TruCount Coffee Maker for $16 shipped. It has a built-in scale for the perfect brew, every time.

Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine:

Automatic microfoam milk texturing: the automatic steam wand allows you to adjust the milk temperature and texture to suit your taste. Delivering Barista quality microfoam that enhances the flavor of the coffee and is essential for creating latte art.

Faster heat up time: innovative thermojet heating system achieves the optimum extraction temperature in 3 seconds. Ready to make your best coffee without the wait.

19 grams dose for full flavor: achieve a consistent and balanced Espresso using the right amount of ground coffee.

