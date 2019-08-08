Casper’s 12-inch foam mattress ships with a 100-night trial from $854

Amazon is offering the Casper Sleep Foam 12-Inch Mattress in Queen for $854 and California King for $1,114.89 shipped. Normally $1,095 and $1,395 respectively, these prices are among the lowest we’ve tracked historically. Casper is among the highest-regarded mattress these days, offering a 100-night risk-free trial. You’ll be able to enjoy Casper in your own home to see if it changes your sleep quality or not. Rated 4/5 stars.

Not entirely sold on the bed-in-a-box fad? Our very own Jordan took a look at the Nectar Mattress. After sleeping on it for only a few nights, he said: “I didn’t need the 365-day trial to know it’s that good.”

Just need a new mattress topper to get a better night’s sleep? The Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper starts at $40, depending on the size you need. This features two-inches of ultra-plush memory foam, plus temperature-regulating gel to keep you cool at night.

With your new mattress purchase of any size, be sure to grab the SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector. It’s just $27 in queen or $35 in California king, keeping your new investment protected and safe for years to come.

Casper Sleep Foam Mattress features:

Our 12″ bed in a box mattress offers 4 layers of premium foam construction and zoned support

Breathable open-cell foams have tiny pores to let hot air escape, keeping you cool at night

Please note: any new product will expand within minutes and can have a mild scent upon unboxing that will dissipate in a few hours in a well-ventilated room

100 night trial and free returns within 100 days of receipt of shipment on products sold by Casper

