Chefman’s 6.5L Rotisserie Air Fryer hits the Amazon low: $80 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman 6.5L Digital Rotisserie Air Fryer (RJ38-R8) for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly between $110 and $150, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Similar models sell for $170 at Target. With its 6.5 liter roasting basket, you can roast a whole chicken with ease using much less oil than typical deep fryer. But this thing can handle everything from sausage, fish and shrimp to pizza, vegetables, cake, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A perfect accessory for your new cooker, which also happens to be on sale today, is the Chefman Electric Carving Knife at $19.99 Prime shipped. Also matched via Best Buy for today only. Regularly $28 or more, this is within cents of the Amazon low and the best we can find on the 4+ star rated knife.

CHEFMAN 6.5L Digital Rotisserie Air Fryer:

Cook delicious, healthy food in a flash with this Chefman multifunction air fryer with rotisserie. This countertop air fryer uses intense heat in a 6.5 liter roasting basket to deliver crispy results in less time and with less oil than conventional methods. This Chefman multifunction air fryer also includes a rack, tongs and frying pan accessories so you can rapidly start using it.

