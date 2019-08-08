This Chemical Guys 8-piece Car Wash Kit has never been less at Amazon: $42

- Aug. 8th 2019 4:17 pm ET

$42
Amazon offers the Chemical Guys 8-piece Best Wash and Dry Kit for $41.99 shipped. It goes for $70 at Chemicals Guys direct. Amazon had been charging as much as $75 before this drop to the all-time low there. This kit includes everything you need to keep your car looking as good as the day you drove it home from the showroom. You’ll get a bucket with lid and insert, three bottles of cleaning solution, a microfiber wash mitt, and microfiber towel. It has 4.8/5 stars from the small number of Amazon reviews recorded so far, and Chemical Guys is highly-rated overall.

The above kit is sure to make your car’s exterior shine. But don’t neglect what’s on the inside, either. This 3-pack of Armor All Wipes is $15 and will help keep your car’s dash and glass clean.

Chemical Guys 8-piece Best Wash and Dry Kit:

  • Heavy Duty Detailing Bucket
  • Chemical Guys Bucket Lid
  • Dirt Trap Car Wash Bucket Insert
  • Citrus Wash & Gloss Concentrated Car Wash (16 oz)
  • Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo & Superior Surface Cleaning Soap (16 oz)
  • After Wash – Shine While You Dry Drying Agent (16 oz)
  • Chenille Microfiber Premium Scratch-Free Wash Mitt
  • Miracle Dryer Absorber Premium Microfiber Towel

