Get your cold brew on with OXO’s 32-oz. Coffee Maker at $40 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker (32 ounces) with 10 paper filters for $39.96 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon, this is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. While usually $50, it is also on sale for $40 at Williams Sonoma as well. This model has a reusable stainless steel filter along with the 10 paper add-ons, a borosilicate glass carafe, a perforated rainmaker that “evenly distributes water over coffee grounds” and is ideal for both hot and cold brew. Rated 4+ stars from 74% of Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A more affordable alternative would be the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker at $19 (or less if you clip the on-page coupon). It can carry about the same amount of coffee as today’s featured deal and has a 4+ star rating from over 3,100 customers. It is also the best-selling cold brew maker on Amazon.

Or just go big with the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine at $100 off.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Perforated Rainmaker evenly distributes water over coffee grounds for optimal flavor extraction

Simple Brew-Release switch controls filtration process with one flick

Brews smooth, low-acid concentrate for cold or hot coffee anytime

Ultra-fine, stainless steel mesh filter is reusable and easy to clean

Borosilicate glass carafe includes measurement markings, pairs with stopper to keep coffee fresh in refrigerator Small countertop

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!