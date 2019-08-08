Save 60% on this 2-in-1 iPhone camera lens kit and up your photo game at $6.50

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 2-in-1 Criacr iPhone Camera Lens Kit for $6.40 Prime shipped when you use the code DQFYU7V6 at checkout. This is down nearly 60% from its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time on a 2-in-1 lens kit. You’ll get a 0.6x super-wide-angle and a 15x macro lens in this kit. This will let you capture everything from wide landscapes to close-up flowers and more. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of shoppers.

For $5.50 Prime shipped, this Bluetooth remote shutter is a must for better photography. You’ll be able to set your phone against a wall, on a tripod, or anywhere else and use this remote shutter. It’ll trigger your phone’s camera without you having to touch the screen, allowing you to get rid of any potential shake.

Criacr iPhone Camera Lens Kit features:

Manufactured with advanced Lanthanide Optical Glass and Top-grade aluminum construction for enhanced durability. This Lens Kit minimizes lens glare, reflection, ghosting and other artifacts for superb clarity. Giving you an experience of DSLR quality performance and capture brilliant photos. This iPhone macro lens designed with knurling circled around for convenient removing. With it, you can capture clear photos that are in greater detail at a distance of 1.18-1.57 inches from the target object. More convenient and powerful to take clear and gorgeous pictures. You can capture all the intricacies and details

