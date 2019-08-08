Grab CyberPower’s 1000VA 9-Outlet UPS at its best price in 2019: $90 ($20 off)

Staples is currently offering the CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD 1000VA Nine-Outlet UPS for $89.95 shipped when code 76091 has been applied at checkout. Note: discount will be applied at final step of checkout process. Normally selling for $110 at Amazon, that’s good for a $20 discount and marks the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Rocking nine outlets, this UPS is a more than capable option for powering everything from your Wi-Fi router to desktop and more when the power goes out. It can keep a full 600W capacity running for two minutes, or a half load going for nine. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS instead. At $80, you’re getting 12 outlets but 20% less battery power. If that tradeoff is worth the additional savings, as it’s a notable budget-conscious purchase. Or save even more by opting for the 600VA model at $53.

CyberPower 1000VA Nine-Outlet UPS features:

1000VA/600W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System

9 NEMA 5 15R OUTLETS: (5) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (4) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment

MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc

