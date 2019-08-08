The $8 Dash Mini Maker can make delicious paninis, waffles, more (Save 20%)

- Aug. 8th 2019 5:03 pm ET

$8
0

Amazon is offering the Dash Mini Maker for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $2 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked this year. Despite its small form-factor, the Dash Mini Maker is quite capable. It’s able to make not only waffles, but also paninis, hash browns, biscuits, and more. It weights just over a pound and takes up very little space, making it a great option for RVs or a first kitchen. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Be prepared to grab hot food out of your new appliance with a new pair of tongs for $5. These are constructed of stainless steel and have rubber tips that can resist maximum temperatures of 600 degrees F. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Dash Mini Maker features:

  • MORE THAN WAFFLES: Make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions. Great for kids or on the go!
  • COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb+, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling
  • QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; it heats up in mere minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$8

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dash

About the Author