The $8 Dash Mini Maker can make delicious paninis, waffles, more (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Dash Mini Maker for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $2 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked this year. Despite its small form-factor, the Dash Mini Maker is quite capable. It’s able to make not only waffles, but also paninis, hash browns, biscuits, and more. It weights just over a pound and takes up very little space, making it a great option for RVs or a first kitchen. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Be prepared to grab hot food out of your new appliance with a new pair of tongs for $5. These are constructed of stainless steel and have rubber tips that can resist maximum temperatures of 600 degrees F. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Dash Mini Maker features:

MORE THAN WAFFLES: Make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions. Great for kids or on the go!

COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb+, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling

QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; it heats up in mere minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time

