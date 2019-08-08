This MacBook-ready leather messenger bag is just $23 (Reg. $50+), more

Today only, Woot is offering the Estalon Leather Messenger Bag for $22.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $28 off the rate at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This messenger bag is ready for the entire 13-inch MacBook lineup. Additionally, it sports quite a few pockets on the front and inside, providing room for a wallet, sunglasses, and tech essentials. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted the Aaron Leather Travel Duffle Bag for $89.99 Prime shipped at Woot. This bag is currently fetching $135 at Amazon, passing on a savings of $45 and matching the lowest offer we’ve tracked. With its classy and vintage look, this duffle bag is a stylish way to tote your gear. With enough space for a 14-inch laptop, this duffle is a solid choice for most MacBook owners. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a more casual look, check out Lenovo’s Laptop Backpack for $21. It’s capable of holding a 15.6-inch laptop, making it a great option for each one of Apple’s modern MacBooks. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by over 150 Amazon shoppers.

Estalon Leather Messenger Bag features:

13-inch Laptop Messenger Bag – Compared with other briefcases, this updated briefcase’s inner foam paddings and bottom foam paddings protect notebook computers by absorbing impacts that can be inflicted in daily life. Carrying handle made of the same cowhide and fixed by high quality hardware, which brings comfortable feeling and makes the bag durable Laptop Messenger bag for men.

