Rest your gaming keyboard on this highly-rated extended mousepad at just $8.50

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback from 8,300+) via Amazon offers its Extended Gaming Mousepad for $8.35 Prime shipped when checking out with code VUUK2JKZ. Normally selling for $12, today’s price cut saves you over 30%, matches our previous mention and is the best price we’ve tracked to date. With plenty of room for your mouse as well as a full-sized keyboard, this gaming pad is a great way to tie your setup together. It also features a waterproof coating, a stitched frame to prevent fraying and more. Over 1,490 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.
Don’t want to cover your entire desk with a mousepad? Consider saving a bit more by going the route of Amazon’s in-house option at $7. It comes backed by over 1,400 customers having left a 4.4/5 star rating.
Pecham Extended Gaming Mousepad features:
- The mouse pad is large enough for your mouse, keyboard and more
- Optimized for fast moving while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming
- The waterproof coating prevents damage from spilled drinks or other accidents
- Stitched frame ensures it doesn’t fray or fall apart like other mouse pads
- Professional gaming mousepad brings the most comfortable gaming and working experience you’ve ever had
