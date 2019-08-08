For today only, B&H is offering the Fujifilm Fujinon 8×42 KF Binoculars for $99.95 shipped. Regularly up to $240, similar models sell for around as much at Adorama and Amazon, while you’ll find Focus Camera and Walmart listings starting at $150. Perfect for getting the most out of your next outdoor adventure, features here include BK7 phase-corrected roof prisms, a 60-degree viewing angle, water/fog proofing, and 8x magnification. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, if your sightseeing adventures aren’t going to be all that serious, a simple $26 pair from Amazon might do the trick. The Aurosports have 10x magnification and a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 Amazon customers. Don’t expect the same level of quality out of these compared to the Fujifilm above, but they will likely get the job done for casual enthusiasts.

Fujifilm Fujinon 8×42 KF Binocular:

The 8×42 KF Binocular from Fujinon utilizes phase-corrected BK7 roof prisms with anti-reflection fully multi-coated optics to create images that are clear and bright with minimal distortion and true color transmission. The 8x magnification is ideal for resolving detail in heavy brush, where accurate identification is critical.

