Cole Haan, Crocs and more at up to 50% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Hautelook has men’s sandals at up to 50% off including Cole Haan, Crocs, Lacoste and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. Kick up your style for the end of summer with the men’s Cole Haan Goldwyn 2.0 Crisscross Sandals. They’re on sale for $80 and originally were priced at $150. I love their criss cross detailing and these shoes will look great with all of your casual shorts. They also include a cushioned footbed for additional comfort. However, if you like a normal thong sandal the Cole Haan Brady Flip Flop is a great option and it’s also on sale for $70. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Finally, be sure to check out the Crocs Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off all clearance styles.

Our top picks for men include:

