A pair of Honeywell QuietSet fans for the price of one: $60 (Up to $100 value)

- Aug. 8th 2019 8:48 am ET

Reg. $100+ $60
Amazon is now offering the Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan Combo for $59.99 shipped. Regularly between $75 and $100, this 2-fan bundle is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. Just for comparison, this is the same price Best Buy charges for a single QuietSet fan. Along with a remote control, it has five levels of sound and eight speed settings to keep your space as comfortable as possible without making too much noise. They are among the best-selling household fans on Amazon and carry a 4+ star rating from over 950 customers. More details below.

If its just a basic desktop-fixed fan you’re after, there are certainly less expensive options out there. The Honeywell QuietSet Mini Tower Table Fan goes for $21 and carries solid ratings. But you could save even more with the Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan at just $14 Prime shipped. Neither of which will cover as much space as today’s featured deal, but they are more than good enough for a one-person cool down operation.

Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan Combo:

The Honeywell 8-speed tower fan exudes the feel of a spring breeze throughout your home. Featuring Quiet Set technology that allows users to control their sound and cooling options, making it the perfect year-round fan for any home. The Honeywell QuietSet tower fan provides powerful whole room cooling with quiet operation, oscillation and automatic shut-off timer. 5 levels of sound and power settings let you choose what’s best for your environment

