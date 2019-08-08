Illuminate your yard with this 2-pack of solar LED spotlights at just $10 each

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM 12 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $19.99 Prime shipped when you use the code TGZP9T6Q at checkout. This is down 33% from its going rate of $30 and is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically. These lights are perfect for making a part of your yard the focus, as the spotlight shines exactly where you put it. Plus, since it’s solar-powered, there are no plugs or wires to run. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re also wanting to illuminate your walkway for guests, this 12-pack of Solar Pathway LED Lights is $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You won’t get quite as might light output here, but these walkway lights will make sure your guests know exactly where to go.

LITOM LED Solar Spotlight features:

Brighter 12 LEDs with total 600 Lumen & Wider 120°Lighting Angle & 90°Adjustable Bigger Solar Panel & Longer Working Time with 18650 lithium rechargeable battery

Low Light Mode(12hrs) / High Light Mode(6hrs)

LITOM solar landscape spotlights can automatically detect changes in the brightness of the external environment

2 Installation Options: Stick into the ground with stakes / Mount on the wall with the screws included

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!