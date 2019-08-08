Marantz MPH-1 Pro Studio Headphones with leather cushioning: $30 (Reg. $70)

- Aug. 8th 2019 12:18 pm ET

0

As part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the Marantz MPH-1 Professional Studio Headphones for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70 at Guitar Center, this set goes for $50 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. This is a great budget-friendly set of home studio cans, even just for monitoring while recording. They features 40mm drivers, leather cushioning, an on-ear design and a 15Hz to 28kHz frequency response range. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great add-on for just about any set of headphones is the Elevation Lab Anchor Under Desk Headphone Mount from $12 Prime shipped. It will keep your headphones out of the way when not in use and yet within arm’s reach for when you need them. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers.

We also have the Bose SoundSports In-ear Headphones at $39 (Reg. $55), active noise-cancelling headphones for $38 and even more in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Marantz MPH-1 Professional Studio Headphones:

Marantz Professional’s MPH-1 headphones feature powerful 40mm drivers and a comfortable on-ear design, perfectly suited for both long hours in the studio monitoring in-field recordings or listening to music. With their authoritative 15–28kHz frequency response, the MPH-1 delivers the detail and accuracy needed to accurately evaluate every recording. 

