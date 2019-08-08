Mount a microphone on your desk with this adjustable arm: $9 (Save 35%)

Bestlight (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Neewer Microphone Scissor Arm Mount for $8.91 Prime shipped when coupon code MICARM819 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. If you’ve been looking to get a podcast off the ground, having good audio is vital. This microphone mount will help you position the microphone properly while also helping make your setup look official to boot. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Use today’s savings to grab some $4 Pledge Wipes and give your desk a quick cleaning prior to setting up the mount. Not only are they good on wood, they’ll also clean granite, stainless steel, marble, leather, and more, making them worth having around the house.

Neewer Microphone Scissor Arm Mount features:

The adjustable Black Scissor Arm Stand is made of high quality steel frame, plastic mic clip, sturdy and durable.

Folding type, convenient to carry. The adjustable arms allow you to carry it with you easily and adjust the suitable angle and height to show your perfect voice.

Can be mounted on the announcers’ table with the table mounting clamp

