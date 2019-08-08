Upgrade your parents’ Wi-Fi with $20 off this NETGEAR 802.11ac Router at $40

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router (R6080) for $39.87 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $60 at retailers like Best Buy and Staples, that’s good for a 33% discount and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Featuring 802.11ac connectivity, this router covers up to 1,000 square feet with dual band Wi-Fi. Expect to enjoy 1,000Mbps network throughput, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports allow for expanding a wired setup. This is a fantastic option for upgrading your parents’ Wi-Fi, as it offers a compelling level of coverage for those who don’t need to support a plethora of devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

Should you or a loved one live in a larger home, a nice addition to the NETGEAR’s router is TP-Link’s best-selling $17 N300 Range Extender. It allows you to extend this router to a second story and beyond if the included 1,000 square foot range doesn’t cut it.

Plus, don’t forget that you can try out Google WiFi with TP-Link’s 802.11ac OnHub Router at $55 (32% off), more.

NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router R6080 features:

The NETGEAR AC1000 Dual Band WiFi Router delivers WiFi speeds up to 300 + 700Mbps. It allows you to upgrade your WiFi to support new AC devices. NETGEAR Nighthawk app lets you easily manage your home network. It’s easy to install and ideal for medium to large homes.

