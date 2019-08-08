Orvis gets your wardrobe ready for fall with up to 50% off Barbour items, more

Orvis offers up to 50% off select styles and an extra 30% off Tent Sale items. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more with code SHIP100 at checkout. For men, the Barbour Thurland Quilted Jacket is on sale for $159, which is down from its original rate of $239. This jacket is timeless and perfect for the upcoming fall weather. It can easily be dressed up or down and it has a longer length that’s modern. This style also includes a fashionable corduroy collar and buttoned front pockets for small storage. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Orvis.
Our top picks for men include:
- Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover $49 (Orig. $69)
- Barbour Thurland Quilted Jacket $159 (Orig. $239)
- Barbour Charlie Jacket $259 (Orig. $349)
- Fuzzy Fleece Quarter Zip Pullover $74 (Orig. $98)
- Poplin Expandable Comfort-Waist Shorts $79 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Barbour Groundwater Breathable Jacket $219 (Orig. $299)
- Sunwashed Quarter Zip Pullover $49 (Orig. $79)
- Barbour Dunnock Waxed Cotton Jacket $349 (Orig. $449)
- Homecoming Colorblock Sweater $59 (Orig. $89)
- Tech Check Flannel Shirt $64 (Orig. $79)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!