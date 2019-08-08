Pogo’s $6 Tritan Bottle has a 32-oz. capacity and leak-proof shroud (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Pogo Tritan 32-ounce Water Bottle for $6.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within six cents of the of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you’re headed outside or simply want to stay hydrated while working at a desk, this 32-ounce bottle is ready to help. A soft straw makes it quick and easy to rapidly drink water, and it’s able to be completely disassembled for a more thorough cleaning. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ensure your new bottle stays clean throughout with an OXO Good Grips Brush for $6. It sports a long, durable neck that can easily flex, making it a cinch to keep bottles, pitchers, and carafes squeaky clean. A dishwasher-safe design provides an easy way to prep it for the next cleaning.

Pogo Tritan 32-oz. Water Bottle features:

XL 32 ounce capacity for Big thirsts

New soft straw disassembles for easy cleaning

Leak-proof shroud keeps drink surface covered

All parts top rack dishwasher safe

Certified BPA, phthalates, PVC and lead-free

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!