Add up to 6TB to your Plex server with Seagate Internal Hard Drives from $65

Amazon is offering the Seagate BarraCuda 3TB Internal Hard Drive for $64.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. Typically selling for $80, that’s good for a $15 discount, beats our previous mention by $5 and matches the Amazon low. For comparison, today’s discount is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. This internal hard drive is geared to expanding a computer’s storage pool, specifically with gaming in mind. It features enhanced data encryption as well as a 64MB cache and more. Upgrade to the 4TB version for $79.99 and save $16. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 265 customers. More below.

Over at Newegg Flash, you can grab the Seagate IronWolf 6TB NAS Hard Drive for $139.99 shipped. That’s good for a $35 discount from the going rate, though right now you’ll find it for $165 at Amazon. Today’s offer is $10 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. Perfect for giving your NAS some additional storage, this hard drive will be right at home in a Synology, Drobo or QNAP unit. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

For comparison, other similarly-featured 3TB internal hard drives sell for $85 or more at Amazon. If today’s sale has you thinking about satisfying your backup and storage needs, consider picking up the Synology SD218play NAS. We just recently went hands-on with it, finding compelling results when leveraged for Time Machine backups.

Seagate BarraCuda 3TB Hard Drive features:

Cost-effective 7200 RPM internal hard drive upgrade for laptop or desktop computers allows you to store all of your games, music, movies, and more

Seagate BarraCuda’s SATA 6Gb/s interface optimizes burst performance while Seagate Secure models offer hardware-based data security

Best-fit applications for BarraCuda hard drives include desktop or all-in-one PCs, home servers, entry-level direct-attached storage devices (DAS)

