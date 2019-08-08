SteelSeries’ Siberia Headset brings RGB to your gaming setup at $93 (38% off)

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Siberia 650 Gaming Headset in White for $92.71 shipped. Normally selling for $150, today’s price drop is good for a 38% discount and comes within $4 of our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Notable inclusions for SteelSeries’ Siberia 650 are virtual 7.1-channel immersive audio thanks to dual 50mm speaker drivers, customizable RGB illumination and more. This headset also features memory-foam ear cushions and a more lightweight headband for comfort over extended gaming sessions. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.

Put your savings to work from any of these discounted headsets and score Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to your new gaming headset and keeps your workspace free unlike other options.

If you’re after the latest and greatest, be sure to check out our recent review of the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Xbox-centered wireless headset.

SteelSeries Siberia 650 Gaming Headset features:

The Siberia 650 has rich 50mm speaker drivers, uses Dolby’s ProLogic IIx and Dolby Headphone tech, and has a 10-band EQ. There’s also a microphone mute and volume dial built right into each earcup. The suspension headband and memory foam earcups have been engineered to make the Siberia 650 one of our most comfortable headsets ever. The earcups inner openings have been widened on the Siberia 650 for a nice, roomy fit on your ears.

