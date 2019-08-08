T3 Featherweight Folding Hair Dryer is great for travel at $75 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is currently offering the T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dyer for $75 shipped. Regularly priced at $120, that’s tied with the all-time low and is the best rate we’ve seen in over three months. This hair dryer is perfect for styling on the go and it features a hot and cool setting. It also has features that promote less frizz and a silky looking appearance to your hair. Best of all, it also has two speed settings so you can achieve the perfect blowout. I personally use this hair dryer while traveling and highly recommend it; 50% of Amazon shoppers have left a 4+ star rating. Note: this hairdryer is backordered until August 19th.

With your savings, be sure to pick up the Wet Brush Pro Detangle Hair Brush that’s currently on sale for just $8. For comparison, it regularly is up to $11. With over 6,000 reviews, this brush is rated 4.5/5 stars.

T3 Featherweight Comparct Hair Dryer features:

A mini dryer with maxi punch for on-the-go styling and convenient storage in small spaces. Infused with T3 SoftAire technology, it emits an expansive volume of ion-enriched air to rapidly dry large sections of hair. Negative ions also seal the cuticle to lock in moisture, enhance shine and diminish frizz. The small frame, folding handle and ultra-light body render it ideal for travel or for maintaining clutter-free environments.

The same ionic airflow technology used in our full-sized dryers offers a powerful, no compromise drying experience. A specially engineered fan generates a soft high volume, ion-enriched airflow that dries large sections of hair quickly and gently, while creating a beautiful finish.

2 speed/heat settings + cool shot style any hair type and set the look for a smooth, shiny finish.

Perfect for blowouts while traveling abroad. Dual voltage-125/250 Volts. Wattage- 1200 W

