The UE BLAST sports 12-hours of battery + built-in Alexa for $70 (Reg. $100+)

Dell is offering the Ultimate Ears BLAST Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Speaker with Alexa for $69.99 shipped. Normally a bloated $160 at Amazon directly, it’s generally around $100 from most third-party retailers these days and this is a match for what we normally see it drop to. This speaker is great for pool parties as it sports 12-hours of battery life, giving you all-day listening. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to ask your speaker to change the song, turn the volume up or down, and even control your smart home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A great alternative to this speaker would be the Echo Dot. It’ll set you back $50, which gives you $20 in savings. The major downside to the Echo Dot is that it’s not portable, meaning you can’t use it without being plugged in. You’ll also not get waterproofing, which the BLAST offers as well. But, if you just want to add Alexa to your kitchen or bedroom, this is a great option.

If you need portability over Alexa, then opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker for $26 shipped at Amazon. You’ll get 14-hours of battery but lose the ability to tell your speaker what to do.

Ultimate Ears BLAST features:

Meet Ultimate Ears BLAST, the super-portable Wi-Fi/Bluetooth speaker with bold, immersive 360° sound and hands-free voice control. Now with Amazon Alexa built-in, you and your crew can blast tunes, crank the volume, order takeout, and more, with just the power of your voice. Do it all at home or on-the-go, even take calls without killing the music whenever connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot. BLAST is waterproof, drop proof, and super stylin’ too — go from the shower to the beach party with confidence and style. Just say it to play it with BLAST from Ultimate Ears.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!