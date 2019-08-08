Score a Walmart refurb Nintendo Switch for just $230 shipped (Orig. $300)

Walmart is now offering refurbished Nintendo Switch Consoles for just $229.99 shipped. Regularly $300, that’s about $70 off the going new price and one of the lowest overall totals we have ever tracked for Nintendo’s hybrid console. It includes everything you would get in the new package including Joy-Con, grips, cables and the rest of it, along with the usual 15-day guarantee from Walmart. While new models and the Switch Lite are on the way, we certainly don’t expect deals this deep anytime soon. More details below.

