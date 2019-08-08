Amazon is offering the WD 2TB My Passport USB-C USB 3.1 Portable SSD on sale for $269.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by a few days at both retailers, though you can order now to lock in the discounted rate. Normally a bloated $450, it’s on sale for $350 at Best Buy right now and this is just $10 above its all-time low. If you bought a MacBook with a lower storage amount, you know how frustrating that can be. Apple charges an astronomical amount to upgrade your storage. This 2TB portable USB-C SSD on sale offers great read and write speeds for a fraction of what Apple charges. Plus, it can be used with multiple devices, like the iPad, thanks to the upcoming iPadOS. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash by opting for a lower storage amount. The rugged SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD sports USB-C and USB 3.1 for $165 shipped. Or, opt for the 500GB Samsung T5 Portable USB-C USB 3.1 SSD at $90 shipped to save even more. The main thing you’re losing with either of these options is storage space, but speeds and connectivity are similar across all models.

If you’re in the market for mass storage over speed, you can currently add up to 6TB to your Plex server with Seagate Internal Hard Drives from $65. With a normal hard drive, you’ll get read and write speeds far slower than the above SSDs, but this is a great way to keep your media library or Time Machine backups safe for less.

WD My Passport USB-C Portable SSD features:

Blazing-fast file transfers with read speeds up to 540 MB/s

Password protection with hardware encryption

USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible

WD Discovery software for WD Backup, WD Security, Social Media and Cloud Storage import, WD Drive Utilities

3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!