Pour your wine in style with this Crystal Glass Decanter at $20 (Reg. $35)

MDA Direct (98% positive over the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Eravino Crystal Glass Wine Decanter for $19.95 after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $30 and $35, this is as much as $15 off, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Made of mouth blown crystal glass, this hand made decanter is designed to allow your wines to breathe as well as providing a drip-free serving vessel. It carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If the $20 price tag still seems a bit overkill for your casual wine pouring needs, considering something like the $6.50 Libbey Carafe. It might not be as fancy, but it carries great ratings and is a fraction of the price. The Rabbit Super Wine Aerator and Pourer at $12 Prime shipped is also a highly-rated option.

Eravino Crystal Glass Wine Decanter:

The finest quality. 100% handmade and high quality 100% Lead Free Crystal Glass that provides a brilliant, colorless finish that allows for the true color of wine to be fully appreciated.. Unique and elegant shape design, easy to pour and drip- free pouring. Allows wine to unfold its full bouquet, maximizing the enjoyment. The elegant curve decanter will steal the show when placed on a festively laid table, it is just as at home on a coffee table by candlelight.

