Echo Connect turns Alexa into a telephone for $17 (Reg. $35)

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Echo Connect for $16.99. Prime members will get free shipping; otherwise you’ll be charged an additional $6 for delivery. It typically sells for $35 at Amazon with today’s deal being $3 less than our Prime Day mention. Echo Connect lets you turn compatible Echo speakers into a phone. Simply use your existing landline or VoIP to make and receive calls after it’s plugged into this adapter. Rated 3.6/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Pair your Echo Connect with this nifty wall outlet shelf which is designed for various Echo devices. It’s an easy way to elevate your device, give it a home, and keep your countertops free of clutter.

Echo Connect features:

Connect your home phone to your compatible Alexa-enabled device to call any phone number, using just your voice.

Echo Connect uses your existing home phone service (analog landline or VoIP) to make and receive calls (carrier charges may apply). You can control if Alexa dials a ‘1’ for local calls or not.

Plug Echo Connect into your home phone jack, complete setup with the Alexa App or on alexa.amazon.com, and you’re ready to make and receive calls.

Sync all your contacts from a smartphone or tablet. Don’t have an existing address book or mobile device? Use alexa.amazon.com to quickly add the contacts you need from any internet-connected PC or Mac.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!