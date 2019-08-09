This 8-quart 13-in-1 multi cooker is $50 shipped for today only (Reg. $80+)

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Gourmia 8-quart Multi Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s as much as $50 off the regular price tag at Best Buy, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. It goes for between $68 and $80 at Amazon. Featuring 13 cooking modes, it also has a 24-hour delay/auto timer, steam rack, included measuring cup and a safety lid-lock. It also 13 cooking modes including rice, yogurt, stew and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s featured deal is about $20 less than Amazon charges for the 6-quart Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1. Although you can pickup an older model Instant Pot 6-quart LUX for $49 shipped right now. But you certainly won’t get the same capacity as the Gourmia option above. Even the 4-quart Gourmia is just a couple bucks less than today’s featured offer.

Gourmia 8-quart Multi Cooker:

Prepare favorite foods quickly and efficiently with this Gourmia pressure cooker. Its 13 cooking modes let you create a variety of dishes, and the auto-locking lid protects against burns and spills. The 24-hour delay and auto timer of this Gourmia pressure cooker let you program meals to start cooking at a specified time.

