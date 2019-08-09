The adidas Gear Up Sale offers 30% off select styles with code GEARUP at checkout. This is great time to stock up for back to school with deals on shoes, apparel, backpacks, accessories and more. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Superstar Shoes are a classic and a perfect option for everyday wear. You can score these versatile shoes on sale for $70, and they originally were priced at $100. These shoes look great with an array of bottoms including jeans, shorts or joggers. This style comes in eight different color options for a fun look and with over 6,000 reviews from happy adidas customers they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from the adidas Gear Up Sale.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the adidssage Slide Sandals are perfect for pool days, beach trips, post gym sessions and more. This is an adidas best selling item and its cushioned insole promotes comfort. Best of all, you can score these shoes on sale for just $21, which is down from its original rate of $30. These slides can also be worn by men and rated 4/5 stars.

Finally, be ready for back to school with the Prime V Backpack that’s currently marked down to $46 and originally was priced at $65. This style is spacious to fit all of your gear as well as a 15-inch Macbook.

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the Nike Back to School Event that offers an array of backpacks and shoes to look stylish for class.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!