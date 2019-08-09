Alpine’s solar-powered Bluetooth Rock Speaker drops to $66 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Alpine Solar Bluetooth Rock Speaker for $65.83 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and beats the prior Amazon low by about $3. This speaker provides an easy way to bring some ambiance to your outdoor setup with a 50-foot Bluetooth range paired with effortless solar charging. Once fully-powered, users will enjoy up to 12 hours of audio from what seems to be a rock. As you’d expect, it’s weather-resistant and waterproof, allowing you to leave it outside all of the time. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you can live without a rock-like appearance and solar charging, the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Speaker is $20. It yields 8-hour battery life on a single charge, offers a 33-foot range, and a built-in microphone for FaceTime and phone calls.

Alpine Solar Bluetooth Rock Speaker features:

OUTDOOR BLUETOOTH SPEAKER: Compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device to play your favorite tunes. 50-foot sound range fills your space with music

SOLAR POWERED: No wires required for charging! Simply place in your yard and let the sun power the speaker

HIGH QUALITY DESIGN: High-fidelity sound lets you fully enjoy your favorite songs. Battery works up to 12 hours on a full charge and includes an on/off switch

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Durable resin constriction is lightweight, weather-resistant, and waterproof. Perfect for leaving in your yard or taking on the go!

IDEAL SIZE: Rock speaker measures 13″L x 9″W x 11″H for an unobtrusive look that fits in any outdoor space

